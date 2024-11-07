Over 500 Special Trains To Handle Festival Return Rush

Railways is expecting a rush for Chhath Puja after sunrise on November 8

The Railway Board on Wednesday said it has arranged for more than 500 special trains to handle the return rush of travellers away in their home towns, beginning November 8 with the ending of Chhath Puja.

"Special trains have been announced to accommodate returning passengers, with additional trains planned from the Samastipur, Danapur divisions and other divisions as needed to meet local demand," the Board said in a press statement.

It said that the rush for Chhath Puja is set to begin after sunrise on November 8 and that it has arranged for 164 special trains to accommodate the high passenger flow on that day.

"Following this, Indian Railways has planned 160 special trains for November 9, 161 for November 10, and 155 for November 11, ensuring sufficient capacity to manage the expected surge in travelers during the festive period," it added.

According to the Railway Board, on November 4, Indian Railways carried a record number of passengers in a single-day, transporting 120.72 lakh people.

"This included 19.43 lakh reserved passengers and 101.29 lakh unreserved non-suburban passengers -- the number exceeding the combined populations of Australia and New Zealand. On the same day, suburban traffic reached a record 180 lakh passengers, making it the highest single-day passenger figure of the year," the Board said.

It also claimed to achieve a remarkable feat by transporting 65 lakh passengers on 4,521 special trains in last 36 days.

"These additional services have played a crucial role in facilitating smooth travel during the ongoing Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations," it said.

According to the Board, to meet the increased travel demand during the festival period from October 1 to November 30, Indian Railways announced a total of 7,724 special trains, marking a 73 per cent increase compared to the last year's 4,429.

"This substantial expansion aims to ensure seamless travel during the peak festival season. Indian Railways has operated an average of 175 special trains per day over the past four days to carry passengers to their destinations for Chhath Puja," the Board said.

