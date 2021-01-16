Over 50 Flights From Delhi Delayed As Dense Fog Reduces Visibilty To Zero

Visibility dropped to zero at the Delhi airport, delaying over 50 flights (File)

More than 50 flights from Delhi were delayed today morning due to dense fog at the airport, officials have said.

A thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This hit aircraft traffic movement with more than 50 flights being delayed, airport officials said.

This is the third time this season, from December 8 to January 1, that visibility dropped to zero metres in Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)