Over 400 Myanmar Soldiers Crossed Into India In 2 Months: Army

Authorities have been sending back Myanmar troops within days of them crossing over.

More than 400 Myanmar Army personnel entered India through the porous border in the last two months, army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday, as fighting continues between rebel forces in Myanmar and the junta-regime.

Myanmar's generals are facing their biggest test since they seized power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts and forcing soldiers to flee.

