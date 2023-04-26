'Over 400 Maoists Surrendering Every Year In Chhattisgarh': Bastar Top Cop

10 policemen and a driver were killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada today

More than 400 Maoist cadres are surrendering every year following government's surrender and rehabilitation policy under which they are given all kinds of facilities including financial assistance, said Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police of Bastar Range.

"On average, more than 400 Maoist cadres are surrendering every year. A special campaign named "Lone Varratu" has been conducted in District Dantewada for this purpose and results are great," said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P while interacting with ANI on Tuesday.

IG further stated that the majority of leaders of the CPI Maoist organizations are usually from the states outside Chhattisgarh like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

"The senior leaders of the CPI Maoist organizations are usually from the states outside Chhattisgarh like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. In the past they misguided the local youths and women in the name of Jal, Jungle and Jameen through compulsion," said the IG.

"After getting recruited by the organisation when the local youths got introduced to the reality of Maoist, that in last 22 years, 1700 people were killed by them alleging them of being informers. So after witnessing the anti-development face of Maoist, these local youths surrendered under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, "he added further.

Sundarraj P said they have full faith that other Maoist cadres will soon leave violence and understand the real face of Maoists and join the mainstream of the society and contribute to the region's development for peace and security.

A former woman Naxalite who now leads the security forces during anti Naxals - operation as she has joined Chhattisgarh's police force says, "Most people have joined the Naxal organisation because of compulsion, majority of the leaders and commanders who take decision are from Andhra and not form Chhattisgarh's Bastar."

"In 2012 I got married to the organisation only but after getting injured during an ambush I surrendered. When security forces use to raid the village we have to run for life, so ... I decided to surrender thinking that I would get some job and if not then we would work as daily wages labourers," said the former Naxalite.

On 22 April, State Hawk force and police team killed two women Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)