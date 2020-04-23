Over 4,000 People Left Homeless In Tripura After Hailstorm Lashes State

Biplab Deb assured them to provide more assistance from the administration

A total of 4,200 people of three districts of Tripura were rendered homeless while over 5,500 houses were damaged or destroyed by a hailstorm that lashed the state on Tuesday, an official report said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with officials visited the worst-hit Sepahajala district on Thursday.

The other two affected districts are West Tripura and Khowai.

"At least 5,000 houses have been affected and over 4,200 people taken shelter in relief camps following a hailstorm that hit three districts -- Sepahijala, West Tripura and Khowai districts," the report released from the Chief Ministers Office said.

A total of 12 relief camps have been set up in Sepahijala district, where 1,170 families have taken-shelter.

The report said 200 houses have been destroyed in the districts, while 5,417 were damaged, the report said.

The chief minister handed over cheques of Rs 5,000 as immediate relief to each family, which were affected by the hailstorm, and assured them to provide more assistance from the administration after assessment of damage by the authorities.

"Visited storm-affected areas under Baidyar Dighi, Sepahijala District today along with officials. Checked the ground realities and interacted with local people. Extended immediate financial assistance. Our Govt stands with the people affected by the storm," Mr Deb tweeted.

"We are committed to help everyone in this crucial period when we are already fighting against COVID-19," he added.