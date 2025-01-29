Over 30 Million Years Old Pre-Historic Fossil Stolen From Meghalaya Village

A rare pre-historic fossil, possibly 35 to 40 million years old, has been stolen from a village in Meghalaya, leaving people in shock and outraged. The fossil was discovered in May last year in the state's Tolegre village in South Garo Hills.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had examined the site last year and collected samples. Following this, the villagers were safeguarding the remaining fossil by restricting access to the area, officials said.

The fossil is possibly from the extinct Rodhocetus or Ambulocetus - early ancestors of modern whales.

A case has been filed at the Siju Police Station and the police are on the lookout for the culprits, officials said.

According to Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, the state government was planning to build a museum at the site.

"The villagers informed me...They have filed an FIR. This is very unfortunate. It should not have happened...A portion of the fossil has been cut and taken away. This fossil is an asset to the state and the country. We will find and arrest the culprit," he said.

"This site is located in Tolegre under my constituency, under Siju Police Station, South Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Geologists from abroad had discovered it. The state government was considering constructing a museum at the site, and as the local MLA, I was planning to push for it. Now, we will have to see how things unfold. The police will conduct an inquiry," Mr Sangma added.