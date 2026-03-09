The Desert Where Whales Lie Buried Beneath The Sand

When you picture a desert, you imagine endless dunes - miles of sand stretching to the horizon. Whales are the last thing you expect to find there. Yet, in Egypt's Western Desert, about 160 km (or 100 miles) southwest of Cairo, lies a place called Wadi al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales. Scattered across the sand are the fossilised skeletons of ancient whales - silent reminders of a time when this desert was covered by a warm prehistoric sea.

The site, now a UNESCO World Heritage location, holds the remains of Archaeoceti, some of the earliest known whales. Their fossils provide rare evidence of one of evolution's most dramatic transformations: how land-dwelling mammals gradually became ocean-going giants.

Around 40 million years ago, during the Eocene epoch, this part of Egypt was submerged under a shallow sea connected to the ancient Tethys Ocean. Over time, the remains of marine creatures settled on the seabed and were gradually preserved as fossils. Wind erosion later exposed them, revealing hundreds of ancient whale skeletons scattered across the desert floor.

What makes Wadi al-Hitan extraordinary is the type of fossils found here. The valley contains the remains of Archaeoceti, an extinct group of early whales that still retained traces of their land-dwelling ancestry. Some fossils even show tiny hind limbs, evidence of the evolutionary transition from land mammals to fully aquatic whales.

According to UNESCO, the valley provides some of the clearest evidence of this transformation, making it the most important site in the world for demonstrating the evolution of whales. The number, concentration and quality of fossils here are unmatched.

Scientists have documented hundreds of skeletons, including species such as Basilosaurus and Dorudon. Alongside them are fossils of sharks, rays and other marine creatures, helping researchers reconstruct the ancient ecosystem that once thrived here.

For visitors today, Wadi al-Hitan feels like an open-air museum. Fossilised bones lie scattered across the desert floor, some forming nearly complete skeletons that trace the shape of whales that swam here millions of years ago.