Over 3 Dozen Scrapped Cars Destroyed In Fire At Abandoned Noida Plot

Around three dozen scrapped cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in an abandoned plot here on Sunday afternoon amid heatwave conditions in the region, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"The fire service unit was alerted at 3.10 pm about the fire that broke out in a plot which had been lying abandoned for the last several years and had scrapped Skoda cars parked here," Mr Choubey said.

"We had rushed six water tenders to the site immediately and managed to douse the fire completely. Almost 35 vehicles have been gutted in the fire although no person suffered any injury," the CFO, who supervised the relief operation, said.

In light of the continuing heatwave and the potential for fire accidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on Saturday issued essential guidelines to authorities and emphasized the need for operational equipment management in critical facilities.

In schools, colleges, hospitals, ICUs, and other establishments, standby equipment should be kept in operational mode and used alternately to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards, according to the advisory.

"Societies and establishments must exercise caution and avoid burning waste, as this can lead to extensive fires, significantly increasing the risk of injury and property damage," it stated.

"Fire and electrical audits are crucial in preventing accidents. Gaming zones, major commercial establishments, hotels, and hospitals should conduct comprehensive fire and electrical audits. This includes inspecting electrical wiring and load capacities to prevent short circuits and replacing old, deteriorated wiring," it added.

The police also called for a widespread public awareness campaign to educate people about firefighting measures.

