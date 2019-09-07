Over 200 Terrorists Trying To Enter Jammu And Kashmir, Says Ajit Doval

An Indian Army soldier keeps watch along the Line of Control (File)

Highlights Pakistan is trying to stoke violence in the region, Ajit Doval said About 230 terrorists trying to infiltrate into Kashmir, he said The number is based on radio intercepts and intelligence from ground

More than 200 terrorists are trying to cross into India from Pakistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said today, adding Islamabad is trying to stoke violence in the region.

The centre last month scrapped special status from Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

"About 230 terrorists are ready to infiltrate into different parts of Kashmir," Mr Doval told reporters.

The number is based on radio intercepts and intelligence from the ground, military officials said, adding that some terrorists had already been caught by security forces.

"A large number of weapons are being smuggled and people in Kashmir are being told to create trouble," said Mr Doval, who is considered one of the architects of the policy to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Restrictions are still in place at parts of Kashmir valley to prevent trouble. Some curbs have been eased, but mobile phone and internet services are still curtailed because they may be used to spark unrest, Mr Doval said.

"We would like to see all restrictions go, but it depends on how Pakistan behaves. It's a stimulant and response situation," Mr Doval said. "If Pakistan starts behaving, terrorists don't intimidate and infiltrate," he added. "Pakistan stops sending signals through its towers to operatives, then we can lift restrictions."

Despite overwhelming proof of Pakistan giving shelter to terrorists on its soil, and training, arming and sending them to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied it.

Mr Doval cited an attack on an apple trader in Kashmir as an example of Pakistan encouraging violence against people who are carrying on their businesses. The merchant operated from Sopore, the fruit basket of the region and about 45 km from Srinagar, and from where 700 truck deliveries of produce had been made in recent days.

Baby Asma of 30 months is among the injured in militant attack on fruits merchants in Sopore. She didn't deserve this. We've put in all efforts to get an air ambulance ASAP to take her Delhi for advanced medical attention. Prayers are requested. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 7, 2019

Mr Doval said Pakistan and groups based there have frowned upon such signs of normalcy and rebuked terrorist hiding in Kashmir for failing to stop the trucks.

"After the trucks moved, there were repeated messages from Pakistan asking for this to stop," Mr Doval said.

On Friday, two terrorists attacked the trader's home near Sopore, wounding his 25-year-old son and two-year-old granddaughter. The terrorists are on the run, Mr Doval said, adding he has asked the authorities to take the girl to Delhi's AIIMS for treatment.

Last month, terrorists killed a 65-year-old grocer for keeping his shop open on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.