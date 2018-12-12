Over 2 Lakh Indian Nationals Repatriated In Last 4 Years, Lok Sabha Told

About 16,821 Indians were rescued from the troubled areas in Ukraine, Iraq, Libya. (File)

More than two lakh Indian nationals have been repatriated by the government from different parts of the world in the last four years, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

Out of the 2,08,186 Indians, about 16,821 Indians were rescued from the troubled areas in Ukraine, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and South Sudan, Minister of State at the External Affairs Ministry V K Singh told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

He also said that 7,198 Indian nationals were saved from punishment from May, 2014 to May this year and the major countries where such assistance was rendered include the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Maldives, Iran, Cote d'lvoire, Saudi Arabia and Belarus.