Over 2,700 Gifts Received By PM Modi To Be Auctioned From September 14

Previously, over 1,800 gifts received by PM Modi were auctioned in January this year (File)

Over 2,700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go for auction from September 14, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said today. A total of 2,772 gifts will be auctioned online, he confirmed.

The lowest base price of the mementoes is Rs 200 and the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh, the minister said.

Over 1,800 gifts received by the Prime Minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the river Ganga.



