Over 2,200 Sikhs From India Arrive In Pakistan To Celebrate Baisakhi

Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new harvest season. (File)

Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Lahore today to celebrate Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

The pilgrims, who arrived at Wagah railway station by two special trains, were received by Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Tariq Khan and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Tara Singh.

The ETPB looks after the holy places of the minority community in the country.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib has a handprint of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on a boulder of the shrine.

"A total 2,206 Sikh pilgrims have arrived here from India on two special trains. After immigration they left for Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal in Attock district, about 40 km from Rawalpindi," ETPB spokesman Amir Hashmi told news agency PTI.

Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new harvest season. Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

He said special security arrangements have been made for them and elite force and rangers are deployed along with them for their security.

Mr Hasmi said the pilgrims will also visit other gurdwaras in Punjab province, including Gurdawa Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, during their 10-day stay here.

