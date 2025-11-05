Over 120 District Officers Raided Across Andhra Pradesh In Anti-Corruption Drive

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh launched a coordinated, massive-scale inspection on Tuesday, conducting surprise raids on over 120 Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) across the state.

The widespread operation, which involved dozens of teams, was initiated following numerous complaints regarding large-scale corruption and illegal activities within the land registration system.

The ACB teams descended simultaneously on SROs in multiple districts, with inspections reported to be ongoing in key areas including Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district, Ongole in Prakasam district, and Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

One of the most intense operations was reported at the Renigunta Sub-Registrar Office, where officials identified large-scale corruption and illegal registrations. The raid here was conducted under the direct supervision of ACB Officer Mallikarjuna.

The probe in Renigunta was specifically triggered by detailed complaints of corruption against the Sub-Registrar, Anand Reddy. Given that sale deeds were being registered at the office, ACB officials are now systematically questioning property buyers and sellers as part of the deeper investigation into the irregularities. Records and documents at the office have been seized for meticulous examination.

The crackdown also extended to the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, where ACB officials simultaneously conducted raids in five separate Sub-Registrar Offices. As part of the statewide anti-corruption drive, files and documents in these offices are being thoroughly checked behind closed doors.

Further details on the total amount of unaccounted cash seized and the number of officials potentially placed under arrest are awaited as the ACB continues its statewide inspection.