Over 100 People Airlifted From Snow-Hit Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh

Few days ago, the temperature had dropped in the state with Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recording lowest at -10.2 degree Celsius

A government helicopter airlifted people from the Lahaul-Spiti region

Kullu:

A total of 123 people have been airlifted from the snow-hit Lahaul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh by the special helicopter service of the government, said Ashok Kumar, Liaison Officer, Kullu, (Helicopter services) on Thursday.

"123 people were airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti by special helicopter service started by the government. 58 people were dropped at different locations in Lahaul-Spiti District and 65 people were dropped at Bhunter airport," Mr Kumar told reporters in Kullu.

A couple of days ago, the temperature had dropped in the state with Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recording lowest in the state at -10.2 degree Celsius on January 21.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded -7.4, Manali recorded -1.6, Dalhousie was at -2.3, Kufri recorded -3.4 and Shimla recorded 0.0 degree Celsius in the 24 hours on January 21.

