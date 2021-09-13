Over 100 Civil Servants Transferred In Chhattisgarh In Major Bureaucratic Overhaul

Chhattisgarh, in a massive reshuffle, has transferred civil servants (Representational)

The Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, officials said today.

Besides, 96 State Administrative Service (SAS) officers and six state police service officers have also been transferred, as per the Chhattisgarh government's orders issued Sunday evening.

According to the order, 1992-batch IAS officer Subrat Kumar Sahoo has been given new responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), public health engineering department. He has been relieved from the additional charge as the Additional Chief Secretary of the water resources department.

State Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Manoj Kumar Pingua, who had additional charge as Resident Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi, has been given the charge of the Principal Resident Commissioner of the Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

Likewise, state Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Biotechnology Department secretary Dr M Geetha has been given the additional charge of the Resident Commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

In another order, the state government has shifted Deputy Inspector General of Police (Police Headquarters in Raipur) Ajay Yadav as the in-charge Inspector General of Surguja range, while the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's Commandant of 11th battalion (Janjgir Champa) Vivek Shukla has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General (law and order), police headquarters, Raipur.

The state government has also issued fresh postings to 96 SAS and six state police service officers, as per the orders.