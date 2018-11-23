Over 1,800 In Fray For Telangana Assembly Polls

A total of 1,824 candidates in 119 constituencies will test their political fortunes in December 7 polls.

Over 1,800 candidates remained in the fray for the next month's Assembly elections in Telangana as the deadline to withdraw nominations ended on Thursday, the officials said.

With the major parties succeeding in their efforts, many rebels withdrew their nominations on the last day. Several independents also withdrew their names. This significantly brought down the total number of contestants.

A total of 3,584 candidates had filed their papers when the deadline to file nominations ended on Monday. Nominations of about 500 candidates were rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday.

Elections to 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held in a single phase while counting would take place on December 11.

The Assembly was dissolved on September 6, eight months before its term was to expire, as the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) opted for early elections.

TRS is contesting all seats on its own while Congress is leading 'Mahakutami' or grand alliance of opposition, which also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Bharatiya Janata Party is also going it alone in the polls.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, the total number of voters in the state is 2,80,64,680 including 7,46,077 new voters.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat along with two election commissioners and other senior officials reached Hyderabad Thursday evening to review the poll arrangements.

The poll panel team will hold meetings with district election officers, superintendents of police and other senior officials to review the arrangements. It will also meet representatives of political parties on Friday.