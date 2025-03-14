5 Candidates Elected Uncontested To Telangana Legislative Council

Three candidates of ruling Congress and one each of CPI and BRS were on Thursday declared elected in the poll to Telangana Legislative Council by MLAs.

The election of ruling Congress candidates-- actor Vijayashanthi, Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik and its ally CPI's nominee Nellikanti Satyam and Sravan Dasoju of BRS was announced as no other candidates were in fray after the withdrawal of nominations came to a close today, official sources said.

The election to fill five vacancies in the council was necessitated due to the retirement of four sitting BRS MLCs and one AIMIM MLC.

Congress allotted one seat to its ally CPI as part of its electoral alliance understanding.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)