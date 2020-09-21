Over 1,300 Central Bureau Of Investigation Posts Vacant: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

Proactive efforts are made to ensure all vacancies are filled speedily, Jitendra Singh said (File)

Over 1,300 posts are lying vacant in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against its total sanctioned strength of 7,273, the government told Parliament on Monday.

Of the sanctioned strength, 5,944 posts are filled and 1,329 vacant in the CBI, according to data shared by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Giving category-wise details, he said out of the sanctioned strength of 5,000 of executive ranks, 4,198 is the actual strength, as on August 31, 2020.

Of the 370 posts of legal ranks, 285 were filled and 66 out of 166 posts meant for technical ranks were occupied, according to the reply.

As many as 1,368 and 27 posts of ministerial ranks and canteen staff were occupied against the sanctioned strength of 1,671 and 70 respectively, the data showed.

Mr Singh said proactive efforts are made to ensure vacancies are filled at all ranks speedily.

"All Central Police Organisations (CPOs)/State Police/Banks etc. are regularly requested to send the nomination of officers/officials for deputation in CBI," he said.

The minister said the CBI requests various organisations, including public sector banks, Ministry of Home Affairs for sponsoring names for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and inspector on deputation in the agency.

"Proposals are sent to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for induction of suitable officers in various technical ranks in CBI," Mr Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)