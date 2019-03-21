Outraged Srinagar Protests Against Custodial Death Of School Principal

Hundreds of people protested the custodial death of Rizwan Pandit in Srinagar.

Srinagar has been marred with protests today against the custodial death of a school principal on Tuesday. Awantipora, the hometown of the victim, Rizwan Asad Pandit, saw hundreds of people visiting the family of the victim to stand in solidarity.

The protests, led by National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, were taken out from the party headquarters. Police intercepted the march soon, after which the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Scores of activists and NC leaders demanded stern punishment for the death of 29-year-old Rizwan Asad Pandit, a principal of a private school at Awantipore, Pulwama.

The family of the victim alleges that Rizwan was tortured to death and his body had multiple injury marks. Police had said that Rizwan was arrested last week in connection with a terrorism related case.

Showing photographs of the victim's body on a mobile phone at a press conference in Awantipora, his brother Mubashir said the family is even ready for exhumation of the body to show those torture marks to anybody.

"Do you feel these are accident marks? These are burn marks. Iron roll was used on his body. He was having cut marks, bruises on face; left eye was completely blackened... We are ready for exhumation of body," he said.

The victim's brother also said that they will take legal course and get justice for Rizwan.

"We are not fighting with guns or bullets or stones, we will fight with them legally," he said.

Meanwhile, The initial findings of the autopsy report reveal that Rizwan may have died because of "extravasation of blood" after multiple injuries.

The National Conference leaders demanded an impartial probe and alleged that police are trying to hush up the case and protect the guilty.

The government has said that a magisterial inquiry is being conducted by the district authorities in Pulwama.

In the victim's hometown Awantipora, shops have remained closed for the last three days. Members of the local Sikh community joined the protests to demand justice for the victim.

