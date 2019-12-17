Cops Beat Up Journalists During Students' Protest In Srinagar Against Citizenship Act

Students pelted stones on the police, a senior officer said

Students at the Islamia college in Srinagar on Tuesday protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The police used force to disperse the protesters, following a clash that erupted between them.

"The students started pelting stones on the police to which they resorted to action and dispersed them", said Haseeb Mughal, a senior police officer in Srinagar.

However, a group of journalists were allegedly roughed up by the police soon after the violence broke out.

"We were just trying to take videos of some of the boys who we thought were detained by the police. That's when the police thrashed us and confiscated my phone", said Aazan Javed, a journalist based in Srinagar.

"My phone is still with the police and I was only doing my duty when the incident took place," he added.

When asked about the police action, the senior official said, "When the protest broke out, it became difficult to make out who was a journalist at that point of time".

This is the first protest in Kashmir against the Citizenship Act and citizens' list. Internet facilities in the valley remains suspended by the government since August 5 when provisions of Article 370 were scrapped.