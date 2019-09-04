Man, Part Of Protest Mob, Dies Of Injuries In Srinagar Hospital: Report

Asrar Ahmed Khan was was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura

A man who was injured during protests last month in Jammu and Kashmir died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours this morning, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in certain parts of the city, officials said.

Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob carrying out protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced its bifurcation into two union territories, they said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Restrictions were reimposed in downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said. "He did not have any bullet injuries," a top police official confirmed.



