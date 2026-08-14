Out On Bail In Girlfriend's Death Case, Kerala Man Dies After Poisoning Self

A man who was earlier arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend died after allegedly consuming poison here on Friday, police said.

The man was identified as Vaisakhan K (35) of Thadambattuthazham, Karaparamba.

Vaisakhan was admitted to a hospital after consuming poison and died this morning, police said.

According to police, Vaisakhan was arrested in January this year in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

He had allegedly called the woman to a workshop after convincing her that they would end their lives together. While the two were preparing to hang themselves, Vaisakhan allegedly stepped down and toppled the stool on which the woman was standing, causing her death, police said.

Vaisakhan was recently released on bail, police said.

The investigation into the woman's death had been completed and the charge sheet filed before the court.

Chevayoor police have registered a case into Vaisakhan's death and launched an investigation.

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