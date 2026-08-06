IIM Kozhikode Opens Bloomberg Finance Lab To Boost Finance Education

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has partnered with Bloomberg to launch a Bloomberg Finance Lab equipped with 12 Bloomberg Terminals, aiming to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of global financial markets.

According to the institute, the new facility will provide students with access to industry-leading financial data, analytics, and market intelligence tools used by professionals worldwide. The initiative is designed to help students develop practical market skills and strengthen their ability to make informed, evidence-based decisions in an increasingly data-driven investment landscape.

"The addition of the Bloomberg Finance Lab deepens this commitment, bringing professional-grade financial tools into the teaching and research environment," IIM Kozhikode said in an official statement.

The Bloomberg Terminal integrates real-time and historical market data, news, research, and analytics on a single platform, enabling business and finance professionals across the globe to make better-informed investment decisions.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, "As financial markets become increasingly interconnected and data-driven, experiential learning is no longer optional. This initiative will equip our students with the analytical capabilities, technological proficiency and global perspective required to thrive in the evolving world of finance and investment."

Varun Chojhar, Head of Bloomberg, South Asia, said, "India's ascent as a global financial hub is no longer a projection; it is playing out in real time across capital markets, investment flows and financial services innovation. The professionals who will lead this next chapter need to be trained on the tools that move markets today. This Bloomberg Finance Lab at IIM Kozhikode reflects our long-term commitment to India by investing in the talent pipeline that will shape the country's financial future."

James Coyle, Head of Bloomberg for Education, said, "This Finance Lab provides IIM Kozhikode with the full suite of Bloomberg for Education products. That includes the Bloomberg Certificate program (BCER), which can give students an edge in their studies and help them transition into India's young and growing financial services workforce."