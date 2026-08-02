IIM Kozhikode Launches 20-Week Executive Program In AI-Driven Innovation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched a new executive programme aimed at professionals who want to build expertise in AI-driven product management. The 20-week course focuses on helping learners understand how artificial intelligence is changing the way products are designed, developed and managed.

Named Executive Programme in Product Innovation with AI & Agentic AI, the course is meant for working professionals looking to move beyond using AI tools for routine tasks and learn how to create AI-powered products. Participants will be introduced to every stage of the product development cycle, from identifying market opportunities and understanding customer needs to building prototypes, launching products and improving them based on user feedback.

The programme will be taught by faculty members from IIM Kozhikode, along with industry experts who are currently working on AI-based products. As part of the curriculum, participants will attend four live masterclasses covering topics such as AI-native product development, human-AI interaction, agentic AI systems and emerging trends in the field.

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To provide hands-on learning, the course includes five mini projects and one capstone project. These assignments are designed to help participants apply classroom concepts to real-world product challenges. Learners will also gain practical experience with more than 20 AI and product development tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, Figma, Uizard, n8n, Mixpanel, Amplitude, Miro, Notion, Jira and Google Looker Studio.

Those who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode. Participants can also choose to attend a one-day campus immersion programme for an additional fee, giving them an opportunity to interact with faculty members and fellow learners.

The institute said the programme has been introduced at a time when businesses across sectors are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence. Recent industry reports suggest that AI is becoming a core part of business operations, with more companies investing in AI-powered products and agentic AI systems to improve efficiency and drive innovation.