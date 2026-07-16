IIM Kozhikode Graduate Fulfils Childhood Promise, Surprises Father With Dream SUV

Every parent dreams of giving their child the best possible future, often putting their own wishes on hold to make it happen. One such sacrifice has now come full circle after an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode graduate surprised his father with the SUV he had long dreamed of owning. The emotional story, shared on Instagram by Dip Nilim, traces back to his days in Class 10. He recalled overhearing his father tell his mother that although he wanted to buy an SUV, he would settle for a cheaper car so he could invest in his son's education and coaching classes instead. His father decided the SUV could wait until retirement.

That conversation stayed with Nilim. He silently promised himself that one day he would buy his father the SUV he had given up for his sake.

Promise Kept Six Months After Graduation

Just six months after graduating from IIM Kozhikode, Nilim turned that promise into reality. He secretly completed all the paperwork for the vehicle before inviting his father to a dealership under the pretext of taking a test drive. Once they arrived, he revealed the surprise by telling him they were taking their new car home.

The video captures his father's disbelief as he realises the SUV has been bought for him. Overcome with emotion, he breaks down in tears.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Nilim said people often ask whether pursuing an MBA is worth it. He explained its true value was never limited to placements, salary or a degree but to gaining the ability to give back to the parents who had quietly sacrificed so much for him. Reflecting on his childhood, he recalled hearing the words "later" countless times whenever his parents postponed their own wishes to prioritise his future.

"For me, the answer was never just about placements, salary, or the degree. It was about earning the ability to give back to the people who quietly gave me everything. Growing up, I heard “baad mein” more times than I can count. That day, I finally got to say, “Ab aapka number hai.” This moment will always mean more to me than any offer letter, promotion, or pay cheque," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The touching video quickly resonated with social media users, many calling it a proud moment for both father and son.

Several viewers said the father's emotional reaction reflected years of silent sacrifices and unconditional love. Others said that the gesture was far more than a new SUV and rather about a son fulfilling a promise and honouring the dreams his father had set aside for him.