Out Of Cash ATMs Remind Me Of Demonetisation Days: Mamata Banerjee

Is the country going through a "financial emergency?" Ms Banerjee questioned.
"Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs," Mr Banerjee tweeted.
currency shortage has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh in the past few weeks. Complaints of shortage have been reported even in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar on Monday.
According to the Reserve Bank of India data, currency in circulation as on April 6 was Rs 18.17 lakh crore.