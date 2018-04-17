Out Of Cash ATMs Remind Me Of Demonetisation Days: Mamata Banerjee After reports of shortage of cash in various states, West Bengal Chief Minister questioned whether there is a "financial emergency" in the country. Arun Jaitley has outrightly denied this.

Share EMAIL PRINT On the current cash crunch situation across states, Mamata Banerjee says it reminds her of notes ban Kolkata: Amid reports of ATMs running dry in several states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that the situation is reminding her of the demonetisation days.



Is the country going through a "financial emergency?" Ms Banerjee questioned.



"Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs," Mr Banerjee tweeted.

Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch#CashlessATMs - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 17, 2018

currency shortage has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh in the past few weeks. Complaints of shortage have been reported even in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar on Monday.



However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today that the government has reviewed the situation and "there is more than adequate currency in circulation".



According to the Reserve Bank of India data, currency in circulation as on April 6 was Rs 18.17 lakh crore.





