'Our Fight Against BJP, Its Ideology, Not Country,' Says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said the pre-August 5th position must be restored (File)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday, making a pitch against the revocation of Article 370, said that the "fight is not against the country but against BJP and its ideology".

"Our fight is not against the country but against BJP and its ideology. BJP is not the country and vice versa. What we want back was written in the Constitution. We will not step back in our fight," Omar Abdullah told reporters after meeting local leaders in Kargil.

A delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday.

"A delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

The delegation arrived in Kargil earlier in the day to meet with local leaders.

Besides Omar Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation included Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

On October 24, Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as the president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of its vice-president.

