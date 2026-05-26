Orchestras: Entertainment Or Stage Of A Crime Scene

On the night of May 11, 2026, when Bihar Police raided over 10 orchestra groups in Gopalganj, they rescued 44 girls, some as young as 12, who had been trafficked from West Bengal, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. They were bought and sold for anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 and forced to perform at weddings and sexually exploited long after the music stopped. It was, by most accounts, one of the largest single crackdowns on the “orchestra” network in recent times. A few days later, in Saran, the story repeated itself. This time, 21 more girls, including seven from Nepal, were rescued from 13 orchestra groups in another nightlong operation, following information provided by Just Rights for Children partner Association for Voluntary Action (AVA).

The girls had been lured with promises of good money, a glamorous lifestyle and sold between agents and orchestra owners before the cycle of abuse that awaited them. Bihar's orchestra groups have become one of the most brazen hubs of child trafficking and sexual exploitation in the country, operating openly at weddings and social gatherings. Over 250 girls were rescued from orchestras, dance bars, and dance groups in Bihar and West Bengal between March 2025 and May 2026. With an estimated 3,500 orchestras operating in regions like Champaran, Saran and Samastipur, the scale of the problem has long been established. The recurring rescue operations across multiple districts are indicative of a structurally exploitative ecosystem that has found reliable cover under the informality of entertainment.

From Promise To Predation

The orchestra was once a travelling dance and music band hired to perform at village weddings and other social events. Over the last two decades, particularly in Bihar and parts of West Bengal, it has become an instrument for organised trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of girls. The recruitment process follows a pattern. Agents identify poor families from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Nepal and approach them with promises of dance training, steady income, stardom, perhaps entry in the Bhojpuri film industry. In most cases, the child is sold for around Rs 10,000 before she is sold again to an orchestra owner for ten times that amount. Once inside, the girls are kept in cramped, unhygienic conditions with little food and even less rest. They are made to dress in provocative outfits and forced to perform sexually explicit dances before crowds of inebriated men, often at gunpoint. They are molested, beaten and raped during and after performances. Some are subsequently pushed into brothels, while others are forced into marriage. However, this is not all the criminal activity that occurs concerning trafficking or sexual abuse that goes on within the performance venue. In addition, the activities conducted in these places are recorded and put up online through primarily Instagram (amongst other social media apps), with hundreds of thousands watching and making obscene comments, thereby forming yet another crime of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM). That is exactly the reason why orchestras and other entertainment venues can never be considered solely in terms of performance centres. Hidden behind entertainment and cultural performances are various interrelated offences that take place at once. One child could be trafficked through state boundaries, illegally employed, illegally detained, sexually abused, used for performances against his/her will, and then exploited through the production of videos and photos of CSEAM.

The Legal Vacuum Enabling Exploitation

India does not lack child protection laws. The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 (CALPRA), as amended in 2016, prohibits the employment of children below 14 years and bars adolescents between 14 and 18 years from hazardous occupations. The Schedule to the Act distinguishes between occupations warranting absolute prohibition and those subject to regulation. Nonetheless, a critical blind spot remains. Orchestras, dance bars, travelling dance troupes, nautanki performances, and similar entertainment establishments find no mention in the Schedule, despite overwhelming evidence linking these spaces to trafficking and sexual exploitation. This is a dangerous legal vacuum through which these establishments continue to be viewed under the benign lens of “entertainment” rather than as environments where exploitation is a predictable consequence of the existing framework.

Traffickers are not evading the law so much as exploiting the absence of one. Section 4 of CALPRA already empowers the Central Government to amend the Schedule. The Supreme Court in Bachpan Bachao Andolan v. Union of India (2011) recognised that certain industries, including circuses, are so inherently exploitative that prohibition, not regulation, is the constitutionally appropriate response. Orchestras, dance troupes, dance bars, nautanki performances, massage parlours, spas and similar establishments meet that threshold. The evidence is not anecdotal but documented in FIRs, rescue operations, court proceedings and survivor testimonies. Including these establishments within Part A of the Schedule would achieve three critical objectives. First, it would impose an absolute prohibition on employing anyone below 18 years, closing a loophole long exploited by traffickers. Second, it would strengthen enforcement by enabling police to invoke CALPRA alongside Trafficking, Organized crime and POCSO offences, increasing the legal and economic cost of these operations. Third, and most importantly, it would reverse the burden of justification. The question would no longer be whether such establishments were sufficiently regulated, but why a minor (under 18 years) was present there at all.

Conclusion

Last year, Just Rights for Children, a network of more than 270 NGOs working to end violence against children in 450+ districts, approached the Patna High Court seeking urgent prohibitory orders against such dance troupes, including an immediate ban on the employment of children in orchestras. We can no longer pretend that these are isolated incidents or unfortunate excesses within the entertainment industry. Behind orchestra stages and dance troupes lies an organised ecosystem where trafficking, sexual abuse, child labour and increasingly digital sexual exploitation coexist under the protection of legal ambiguity. The question before us is no longer whether exploitation exists. The rescue numbers, FIRs and survivor testimonies have settled that debate.

The real question is whether the law will continue to apply after the child has already been violated. History will judge us not by the number of raids undertaken, but by our decisive action to close the systemic avenues enabling child trafficking. Issuing a government notification under Section 4 of CALPRA is not a radical gesture; it is a necessary and overdue acknowledgement of an undeniable reality. When a child is purchased, abused, videotaped, and distributed on the Internet in the name of entertainment, society is not seeing culture at work but organized crime. And this fact should be recognized by the law without any equivocation.