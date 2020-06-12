Orange Alert In Konkan As Monsoon Hits Maharashtra: Weather Department

An orange alert is issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall. (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15.

From heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the various regions of the state, added IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather Department, IMD Pune said, "The monsoon has reached Solapur today via Goa. An orange alert has been issued in the Konkan district. Whereas Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to get widespread rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days."

"From tomorrow onwards heavy rainfall is expected in ghat areas of Pune. Monsoon is expected to be cover the state by 15 June," he added.

