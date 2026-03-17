Greenland Cooling 8,200 Years Ago Reduced Indian Monsoon Intensity: Study

The Indian monsoon is a unique and powerful climate system that is the lifeline of the country. It plays a critical role in replenishing water reserves and sustaining the agricultural sector. While the current Southwest Monsoon typically occurs from June to September, a new research suggests that sudden cooling in Greenland 8,200 years ago may have reduced summer monsoons or their intensity in India.

Scientists from Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) discovered traces of this abrupt climate shift within India's Core Monsoon Zone (CMZ). The findings, published in the journal Quaternary International, highlighted that Greenland temperature dropped by 3C and methane declined by 80 ppbv, which contributed to reduced monsoon intensity.

"Cooling in Greenland caused disruptions in Atlantic circulation that may have shifted global wind belts and weakened monsoons in the Northern Hemisphere, thereby reducing rainfall over India," the study highlighted, terming the "8.2 ka cooling event" as the most significant climate variation of the Holocene.

"The findings show that even in the Middle Holocene, India's monsoon was sensitive to both high-latitude ocean changes and tropical Pacific variability."

For the study, the researchers extracted a 1.2-metre-long sediment profile from Tuman Lake in Korba District, Chhattisgarh, and analysed fossil pollen preserved in lake sediments. By analysing 300 terrestrial pollen grains per sample, researchers reconstructed ancient vegetation patterns to infer past climate conditions.

This process converted microscopic grains into a high-resolution archive of Earth's environmental history, while the findings highlighted the deep interconnectedness of global climate patterns.

"The weakened monsoon during the 8.2 ka interval suggests a powerful teleconnection or an atmospheric and oceanic link between the North Atlantic and the Indian Summer Monsoon."

SUDDEN COOLING IN GREENLAND REDUCED SUMMER MONSOONS IN INDIA 8,200 YEARS AGO



Around 8,200 years ago, a drop in temperature in Canada at one end of the globe triggered a decline in the intensity of the Indian Summer Monsoons, scientists have found.



The “8.2 ka cooling event” is… pic.twitter.com/U24wPae6Ag — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 16, 2026

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Indian Monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is India's main source of water, accounting for approximately 75 per cent of the nation's annual rainfall, making it essential for irrigation, drinking water, and even electricity generation through hydropower. The season starts in early June when the monsoon winds reach Kerala. By the middle of July, the majority of the country is covered.

This monsoon is especially important for crops like rice, cotton, and sugarcane. A delay or failure in this season can affect food supply, livelihoods, and the wider economy.