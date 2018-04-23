Congress-Led Move To Impeach Chief Justice Rejected By Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has rejected the opposition's notice for impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Mr Naidu, who was in Hyderabad, cut short his visit and returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon for consultations.
Highlights
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu rejects notice for impeachment of CJI
- Mr Naidu has consulted the Attorney-General, senior officials: Sources
- 71 opposition lawmakers from 7 parties had signed the impeachment notice
Commentsalready spoken to Attorney General KK Venugopal, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, Subhash Kashyap, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, former Law Secretary PK Malhotra, former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh, and senior officials of the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
Sources in the Congress had said if the motion was not taken up, they would approach the Supreme Court.
The opposition notice -- carrying signatures of 71 lawmakers from seven parties -- was submitted to Mr Naidu on Friday. Seven of the lawmakers have retired since, but the number of signatures is still well above the mandatory 50, the party said.