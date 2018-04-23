Motion To Impeach Cheif Justice Of India LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Rejects Congress-Led Plea To Impeach Dipak Misra

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has rejected the plea to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

Here are the LIVE updates about the Congress-led motion to impeach the Chief Justice of India:



Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the Congress-led motion to impeach the Chief Justice of India. Mr Naidu's role was to either accept or reject the motion that was submitted to him by 64 Rajya Sabha lawmakers, mostly from the Congress party. The move, seen by many as "an attack on the judiciary and the high office of the Chief Justice of India", was rejected reportedly because of "lack of substantial merit in it." Mr Naidu, who was in Hyderabad, cut short his visit and returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon for consultations. Sources in the Congress say now that the motion has been rejected, they would approach the Supreme Court. The opposition notice -- carrying signatures of 71 lawmakers from seven parties -- was submitted to Mr Naidu on Friday. Seven of the lawmakers have retired since, but the number of signatures is still well above the mandatory 50, the party said.