Opposition Protest On Monday To Press For PM Statement On Manipur

The Opposition wants the PM's statement on the situation in Manipur (File/ANI)

Amid a stalemate in Parliament over a debate on the Manipur situation, MPs of various opposition parties have planned a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Monday to press for the Prime Minister's statement on the issue in both the Houses.

Sources said Opposition leaders, who have formed a united front against the BJP - INDIA, will meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and discuss Parliament strategy.

After the meeting at 10 am on Monday, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering the Houses.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the Opposition is adamant on its demand for the Prime Minister's statement first, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and allegedly assaulted in a Manipur village surfaced on social media.

The Opposition also wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restriction and has been protesting on the issue since the Monsoon Session began on Thursday.

The Centre has accused the Opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and questioned its seriousness towards it.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the continuing impasse between the Opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.