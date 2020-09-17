Opposition MPs Protest For GST Dues To States Outside Parliament

Opposition MPs Protest For GST Dues To States Outside Parliament

New Delhi:

Holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments to states.

The parties whose MPs participated in the protest included Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena.

