'Home Minister Must Speak': Opposition Corners Government Over Unnao Teen

The car crash of the Unnao rape survivor created ripples in parliament today as the opposition parties cornered the ruling BJP, questioning why it has taken no action on its rape accused member Kuldeep Sengar. The four-time legislator from Uttar Pradesh, who has been in jail for a year, was named as accused in a murder case after the teen's family alleged his involvement in Sunday's accident. The opposition parties have demanded an impartial probe into the matter and an explanation from the home minister.

The teen, who was in a car bound for Rae Bareli, has been injured and is in a critical condition. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a witness in the rape case, are dead. Her lawyer, who was also in the car, is critical. The family has said they were regularly threatened by Kuldeep Sengar, who called up from inside jail and demanded that they drop the case.

The First Information Report alleged that the policemen posted on the girl's security detail, were informing him about her movements.

"The people of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident... it is a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped... We demand that the Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen," Congress's Adhir Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the matter should not be "politicised". "A CBI inquiry is already underway, an FIR has been registered. The government is investigating with impartiality," he said.

Yesterday too, the opposition leaders have targeted the government on the issue.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted:

Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?



This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident. - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 30, 2019

Her brother Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted, piling on the pressure on the BJP.

Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao



A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2019

"This is very unfortunate. I don't know what's going on in the country," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said. "The BJP demands a CBI or Enforcement Directorate probe into everything. Then why can't it do the same for whatever's happening in Uttar Pradesh?"

A First Information Report filed after Sunday's accident alleges that Kuldeep Sengar and his associates were responsible for it.

The FIR also says there was constant pressure on the family to withdraw the rape case and no action was taken despite repeated complaints. The family said they received calls from him in front of policemen posted at the village for security.

