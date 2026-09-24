Opposition And Dimaagi Naxals Are Targeting Poll Body Chief: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today defended the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner ( CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that Kumar is being targeted by the Opposition and Dimaagi Naxals.

On the Election Commission, Sarma said decisions of the poll panel should be taken collectively, either through consensus or by majority.

He argued that the Chief Election Commissioner cannot take decisions unilaterally without consulting the other Election Commissioners.

"In my view, the EC cannot take any decision when the CEC is in the minority. It always has to be a consensus, collective and majority decision. So to send a message across the country that CEC has taken decisions unilaterally doesn't fit in the constitutional scheme. Pre-decision discussions are different, but what is happening is targeting of the Chief Election Commissioner by Opposition and Dimaagi Naxals," Sarma said.

Sarma also said that, in his view, political attacks targeting the Chief Election Commissioner were part of an opposition campaign.

In his press conference, the Assam Chief Minister added that the state has recorded zero rhino poaching for the last three years, calling it a major achievement in wildlife conservation.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said that during the Congress regime, an average of 40 to 45 rhinos were killed annually, according to official records.

He claimed that some incidents may not have been officially recorded during that period. Sarma said Assam had also recorded years with zero or one or two rhino poaching cases after 2014, but claimed that the state has now maintained three consecutive years without a recorded rhino poaching incident.

He described the achievement as unique and congratulated the Assam Police, Forest Department and others involved in the conservation efforts.

'Welcome Constructive Suggestions Even From CJP'

On the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign in Assam and its suggestions on education, Sarma said the government would welcome any constructive suggestions, irrespective of which political party they come from.

He said teachers should not be concentrated only in towns and cities and should be posted where students are located. Sarma also said suggestions relating to education and healthcare would be given priority and that he would not approach such issues politically.

