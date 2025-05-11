"Successfully Executed Assigned Tasks In Operation Sindoor": Air Force

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has "successfully executed its assigned tasks" in Operation Sindoor, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following days of intense military exchanges.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

In a post on X, the Air Force said the operations were conducted "in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives".

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it wrote.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.



Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2025

The Air Force's post came a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. However, after drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat on Saturday evening, India said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire and its armed forces were responding "appropriately".

"Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters around 11:20 pm.

He called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," Mr Misri added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Sunday afternoon chaired yet another high-level meeting at his residence with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting at 7, LKM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS, Chiefs of all three services present. pic.twitter.com/amcU1Cjmbu — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Relations between India and Pakistan have worsened after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead on April 22.