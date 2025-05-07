Advertisement
PM Modi Cancels Europe Tour After India Strikes At Terror Bases In Pakistan

PM Modi was scheduled to travel to Croatia, Norway and The Netherlands from May 13 to 17.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour to Europe has been called off in view of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Wednesday.

PM Modi was scheduled to travel to Croatia, Norway and The Netherlands from May 13 to 17.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit Norway to attend the Nordic Summit.

The visit has been called off, the sources said.

The respective countries have been informed about the decision, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

