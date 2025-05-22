"Rahim Yar Khan Airbase Is In ICU": PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the destruction that happened to Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase due to India's strikes during Operation Sindoor and said that the airbase is in "ICU".

Addressing his first public rally after Operation Sindoor in Rajasthan's Bikaner, PM Modi said, "When I came from Delhi to here, I landed in Bikaner's Nal Airport. Pakistan has also tried to make this a target but they failed to damage this airbase. There is a Rahim Yar Khan airbase situated on the other side of the border. It is in ICU. Don't know when it will open? India's forces have destroyed this air base."

PM Modi also recalled his statement in Churu, reaffirming his commitment to the nation: "Swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow."

He declared from Rajasthan that those who attempted to erase the sacred sindoor have been reduced to dust, and those who spilled India's blood have now paid the price in full. The Prime Minister stated that those who assumed India would remain silent are now in hiding, while those who boasted about their weapons now lie buried beneath rubble.

Emphasising that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge, but a new form of justice, he remarked that it was not just an expression of outrage but a display of India's unwavering strength and determination. He asserted that the nation has adopted a bold approach, striking the enemy directly and decisively. "Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle, this is India, this is the new India", stressed PM Modi.

"Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind is cool; it stays cool, but Modi's blood is hot. Now there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor. Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," PM Modi said at a public rally in Bikaner.

"Now India has made it clear... Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. And this price... will be paid by Pakistan's army... will be paid by Pakistan's economy... Ye shodh pratishodh ka khel nahin, ye nyay ka naya swaroop hai, ye Operation Sindoor hai. This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India. Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai. Pehle ghar mein ghus ke kiya the vaar, ab seene pe kiya prahar hai. (First, we entered their house and attacked; now we have attacked them on their chests)... This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism... This is new India," PM Modi added.

In reference to the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "India has made it unequivocally clear that Pakistan will bear a heavy cost for every terrorist attack. This cost will be paid by Pakistan's military and its economy. If Pakistan persists in exporting terrorism, it will find itself begging for every last penny. Pakistan will not receive a single drop of water from India's share. The days of playing with the blood of Indians are over - it will now come at a steep price. This is the policy; this is the method to crush terrorism. This is India, the new India," he added.

