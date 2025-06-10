"Operation Sindoor Biggest Action Against Terror In Indian History": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror strike was not just an attack on our people but also an assault on the social unity of India, as he asserted that Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history.

In his address at an event in Dehradun, he also said that terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion but "we didn't ask their 'dharm' (religion) but hit back seeing their 'karm' (deeds)".

Mr Singh said in the last 11 years, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered the circle of national security.

"On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of the government. The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," he said.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

Singh termed it as "big and tough action" by India in response.

"This (Operation Sindoor) was the biggest action taken against terrorism in Indian history, I can say firmly say this," he said.

