Rajasthan To Hold Blackout, Security Drill On May 31

Rajasthan will carry out state-wide mock drills on Saturday under the nationwide exercise "Operation Shield", officials announced on Friday.

A mock drill and blackout exercise under 'Operation Shield' was scheduled to be held across all 41 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, to prepare for emergency response in case of an airstrike or wartime situation.

Ahead of the operation, the district administration in Jaisalmer completed all necessary preparations, and Civil Defense teams conducted practice sessions under the supervision of trained officers.

According to official sources, the mock drill will begin at 5:00 PM, although the exact location in Jaisalmer district has been kept confidential for security purposes.

The exercise, mandated by the Rajasthan Home Department, aimed to test readiness for air attack scenarios, assess security protocols, and enhance emergency coordination among defense and administrative personnel.

"We are being trained under the leadership of experienced officers. Along with the mock drill, we are always ready to deal with emergency situations," said a Civil Defense personnel during a briefing.

As part of preparations in Jaisalmer, six locations were selected for airstrike warning sirens, and a total of 72 Civil Defense personnel were deployed for the operation. These sirens were to be used during the blackout phase to simulate an air attack environment.

It is important to note that a similar drill was conducted earlier on May 7 on Shiv Road in Jaisalmer, where sirens were used to warn residents of mock airstrikes as part of public awareness and preparedness.

Earlier in the day, the states of Punjab and Haryana will carry out state-wide mock drills on Saturday under the nationwide exercise "Operation Shield", officials announced on Friday.

The drills will include sirens, blackouts, and emergency scenarios designed to test the readiness of local authorities and citizens in case of attacks or disasters. Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, said the exercise would involve all districts and simulate large-scale emergency situations starting at 6 pm.

Mr Kalra said, "The mock drill is a part of Operation Shield and is being conducted in all districts of the bordering states on the Western border. The mock drill will be conducted by 6 pm tomorrow. "

He added that a detailed meeting had already been held with the district administrations to prepare for the exercise.

As part of the drill, sirens will be sounded and blackouts will be enforced to mimic real-life emergency conditions. "Blackout measures, rescue measures, fire services are a part of the mock drill...The representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it," Mr Kalra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)