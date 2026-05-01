Operation Global Hunt: An India-Interpol Plan To Track Down Fugitives

Indian security forces have launched one of their most extensive operations against criminals who commit crimes in India and subsequently seek refuge abroad. Through this initiative, named 'Operation Global Hunt', the Indian government has directed various central agencies to collaborate with Interpol and conduct joint operations across the globe.

The framework for 'Operation Global Hunt' was formulated by Indian agencies during a previous Interpol conference. The objective is to locate and arrest these fugitives with Interpol's assistance and facilitate their return to India aboard special aircraft by submitting comprehensive dossiers to the respective foreign governments.

The targets of this operation include criminals linked to international drug syndicates and organised crime networks. Indian security agencies have already successfully deported and brought back a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim, named Salim Ismail Dola, from Istanbul

According to investigating agencies, a 'drug-terror network' is orchestrating the supply of narcotics into India while operating from foreign soil.

11 key figures operating this network who have been identified are:

Asif Iqbal Memon

Hazra Iqbal Memon

Junaid Iqbal Memon

Harmeet Singh

Pradeep Singh

Paramjit Dhaliwal

Sunny Gosalvis

Jaswinder Singh

Taishan Bishnoi

Hali Salim

Sandeep Dhuniya

Among these, Jaswinder Singh, alias 'Jazz' and Sunny Kalra are currently in the custody of the Dubai Police.

India's Anti-Narcotics Campaign

133,000 kg of drugs worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore were seized in 2025, while 77,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 3,889 crore were destroyed. A total of 37 Interpol notices were issued, and 265 drug offenders were convicted. Five fugitives were successfully repatriated to India.

