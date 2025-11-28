'Operation Eagle Force': How Police Busted Nationwide Nigerian Drug Cartel

A major Nigerian drug cartel, operating an intricate nationwide supply and money laundering network, has been successfully dismantled following a massive, meticulously planned joint operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The coordinated sting, code-named 'Operation Eagle Force', was executed by the Eagle Force Telangana, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Delhi Police Crime Branch, and the Noida Police. The raids, conducted simultaneously across 20 locations in Delhi, Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam, led to the arrest of over 50 overstaying Nigerian nationals and the seizure of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of Rs 3.5 crores.

The investigation originated from intelligence gathered during two local narcotics cases in Cyberabad-the Malnadu Restaurant case and the Mahindra University case. Initial leads traced the drug orders back to a key cartel operator in Nigeria, known only as "Nick", who coordinated the entire operation remotely using international (+234) and domestic phone lines.

Further analysis revealed the sheer scale of the operation, which was responsible for supplying drugs to over 2,000 consumers and peddlers across India.

The financial mechanism used by the cartel was sophisticated, relying on 59 identified 'mule accounts' used exclusively to collect money from drug sales. The funds were quickly emptied, and payment details were transferred to handlers operating from abroad. Analysis of just 27 of the top bank accounts showed total credits exceeding Rs 7.88 crore, indicating rampant money laundering.

The cartel's operations were run from residential "ghettos" in Delhi, including areas like Munirka, Lado Sarai, and Sant Garh. To distribute the narcotics across India, the network relied heavily on major courier services, including DTDC, Blue Dart, Shiprocket, and India Post.

To evade detection, the drugs were expertly concealed within ordinary parcels. Narcotics were often hidden inside routine merchandise such as shoes, garments, cosmetics, and slippers. This required frequent purchases of goods, which the agencies tracked back to multiple Nigerian operatives using large-scale online shopping platforms.

A TrackOn parcel addressed to Mansoor Oddakal of Calicut contained 160 grams of MDMA concealed within shirts, while another parcel sent to Taran Parmar contained cocaine hidden in garments.

The multi-state operation delivered a significant blow to the cartel's infrastructure. In addition to the arrests of over 50 foreign nationals, key arrests included Badruddin and his associate Sama Umar, apprehended in Greater Noida, who were living a lavish lifestyle. Badruddin was identified as a cartel kingpin and money launderer, funnelling nearly Rs 15 crore through six of his bank accounts under the guise of a garment business.

Titing Guite, a major mule account holder, was arrested in Munirka, Delhi. Yuvraj Solanki was arrested in Gwalior.

In total, the agencies successfully froze 107 bank accounts involved in the syndicate and identified 16 major cartel hubs in Delhi.

The seized narcotics included:

5,340 Ecstasy Pills

250 grams of Cocaine

250 grams of Methamphetamine

109 grams of Heroin

The success of the bust was attributed to meticulous planning and professional coordination. Eagle Force independently conducted surveillance for 15 days, with top leadership performing recce on foot for five days to assess the highly sensitive residential areas. This groundwork was crucial for securing search warrants for 50 locations after presenting a strong case to the judiciary.

The final execution was highly coordinated. 124 Eagle Force officers travelled by train to Delhi on November 25th. They coordinated with 120 officers from the Delhi Crime Branch. On November 27th, 20 raid teams comprising officers from both agencies simultaneously hit 20 locations at 4:30 AM.

EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya highlighted several systemic concerns allowing such cartels to flourish, including the blatant misuse of financial channels for money laundering.

A lack of control over courier services that facilitate the drug parcels.

The ease with which deported drug criminals return to India using duplicate passports or false pretences on student/business visas.

The agencies also noted a dangerous convergence of drug trafficking and sex trafficking, particularly involving foreign nationals on student visas.

Seven of the arrested Nigerians were already implicated in other drug cases but were moving freely. This has prompted a call for Movement Restriction Orders and detention until their criminal proceedings are complete or cases are withdrawn for immediate deportation.