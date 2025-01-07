Keeping Tab On Number Of HMPV Cases "Meaningless": Ex-WHO Chief Scientist

Only 3% of the people who are tested for Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) are found infected with the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has triggered concerns five years after COVID-19 first emerged, former World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ms Swaminathan also said the HMPV infection has been in circulation in India for several years, but has come as a "bit of shock" to the people as it is not frequently talked about.

The top health scientist's remarks came as India reported seven cases of HMPV, a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. The Union health ministry on Monday said five patients (two more cases were detected later) have no recent travel history, and ruled out exposure from other regions or countries.

"The ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has been doing some surveillance across virus labs and they routinely look at people who have ILI or SARI. Of all the cases that they test, about 3% turn out to be positive for HMPV. Actually, a much higher number are positive for Sars-CoV-2 that we are not talking about at all. So, this is only 3% of the overall, you know, spectrum of viruses that are causing respiratory illnesses currently," Ms Swaminathan said.

The prevalence of HMPV, however, varies from month to month, she said. "We do have data in India that's telling us, you know, what's out there and it's all local. It's not that it's come from outside or it's come from China. It's been circulating in India for many years," she said.

"We know that seasonally, we are exposed to different kinds of viruses and pathogens and so on. For example, in the monsoon, we know that vector-borne diseases like dengue start spreading more, especially in our cities and urban areas. In winters, cooler months, we see an increase in respiratory viruses and we must say that air pollution also plays a major role..," she said.

"Meaningless To Keep Count Of HMPV Infections"

Ms Swaminathan also said it is "meaningless" to keep a tab on the number of people getting infected in the country. "It (the figure) really depends on the testing that's being done. So if we suddenly start testing millions of people who have respiratory symptoms, we're going to find HMPV in the thousands. If we are going to test a few dozen, then we are going to find them in single digits," she said.

"I think counting these 1, 2, and 3 numbers is actually meaningless because we have this virus circulating in the community like many other viruses," she added.

Conducting tests for such viruses is more common in the private than in the government sector, Ms Swaminathan said. However, she added, "every other person gets it and everybody cannot have a diagnostic test to find out what virus is infecting them. And there is no need also, because most of the time they are recovering."

No Relation With COVID-19



The health scientist also said that there is no correlation between HMPV and COVID-19, which has killed millions worldwide ever since it first broke out in China in 2020. "Coronavirus is another group of viruses. The HMPV is a very different kind of virus."

She said there doesn't seem to be any new mutation and the HMPV virus is the same, whether it is in China or India. "But obviously, the National Institute of Virology and others are going to keep tracking the virus to ensure that there is nothing to be concerned about," she said.

HMPV Mostly Unheard Of

Ms Swaminathan said the symptoms associated with HMPV are very similar to a cold or a flu. "It's just that it's a new family. I think people have not heard about this name (HMPV) very much. It's not routinely tested or talked about and therefore, perhaps, it has come as a bit of a shock," she said, adding: "Doctors, respiratory specialists, infectious disease specialists and scientists are well aware of this and have known about this virus family for a very long time."

Reinforce Mask-Wearing, Monitor Symptoms

The former WHO chief scientist stressed the importance of wearing a mask, a practice that was enforced earlier to slow down the spread of COVID-19. "The only thing I'd like to mention is that in India, we are still not in the habit of wearing masks, and I think it's a very good habit to inculcate when you have a cold, it doesn't matter what virus it is. If you have a cold, you're sneezing or coughing. Please wear a mask so that you don't infect others."

Amid concerns that HMPV significantly impacts children and older adults, the health expert said it is important to keep an eye on the "warning signs".

"If it's a baby and it gets a respiratory infection, and if that goes on, leading to breathlessness or incessant coughing, or unable to take feeds or swallow... the child needs to be taken to a doctor. Similarly, an older person, if you find the person breathing fast or getting breathless or unable to lay down, the person needs to go to a doctor. People who have asthma, underlying cardiac illnesses, if the symptoms get exacerbated, then you need to go and see your doctor," she said.

Testing Public Healthcare System Key

Ms Swaminathan said the prevalence of such viruses help to test the strength of the public healthcare system. "How well are we going to do when we are faced with the real threat of a new epidemic or a pandemic. This kind of thing maybe allows us to test the system a little bit and also, maybe, put a little more focus on surveillance, genomic testing, and the communication of those results to the public. You know, we need good public health communication so that people don't get into these kinds of panic situations," she said.

Measures To Fight HMPV

Besides wearing a mark, intake of lots of fluids, keeping one's hands clean and taking a paracetamol in case of fever and body ache are some of the precautionary measures that the health expert suggested. "If you become breathless and are coughing continuously and unable to eat and start vomiting, these are definitely warning signs to see a doctor. Spread health awareness and do not create panic. Let us educate ourselves on how to deal with this rationally," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Union government advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of HMPV. It also said that the virus is already in "circulation" globally and that "there's no need to panic".