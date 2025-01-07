HMPV in India: India reported two new cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) among children in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday. A private lab confirmed the two HMPV cases. The samples have been collected and sent to AIIMS virology. Both the patients have recovered and have been discharged.

India on Monday reported five HMPV cases, including the first two HMPV cases in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) emphasised that the HMPV is "already in circulation" globally, including in India. "Based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," it said. Union Health Ministry and ICMR continue to monitor the situation.

Here are the latest developments on HMPV: