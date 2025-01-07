HMPV in India: India reported two new cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) among children in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday. A private lab confirmed the two HMPV cases. The samples have been collected and sent to AIIMS virology. Both the patients have recovered and have been discharged.
India on Monday reported five HMPV cases, including the first two HMPV cases in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) emphasised that the HMPV is "already in circulation" globally, including in India. "Based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," it said. Union Health Ministry and ICMR continue to monitor the situation.
Here are the latest developments on HMPV:
HMPV Cases In India: Uttar Pradesh Government Is "Ready For Any Kind Of A Situation"
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed concerns over the HMPV, assuring the public that the state is moving forward with complete alertness. Mr Pathak emphasised that the government is prepared to handle any situation that may arise.
Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Concerning the virus, we are moving forward with complete alertness. We also have a high-level meeting today. There is no reason to panic. The government is ready for any kind of a situation."
HMPV In India: 2 New Cases In Maharashtra's Nagpur
Two new HMPV cases have been detected in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The information came from a private lab where the samples were sent for testing. An ICMR-associated lab is yet to confirm the HMPV cases. Samples have been collected and sent to AIIMS virology.
Both the patients have recovered and have been discharged, said Nagpur collector.
"No Reason To Worry," Says India After 5 HMPV Cases: Top Points
India has reported five cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak in China. The Centre said the HMPV is already in "circulation" globally and that "there's no need to panic".
"Don't Panic": Teacher's Artwork On HMPV
"Don't panic" is the message a teacher of Gurukul School Of Art, Lalbaug has after India records five cases of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
HMPV Virus: Uttarakhand Issues Advisory To Control Respiratory Diseases
The Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on Monday to prevent and control respiratory diseases, including seasonal influenza and human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The advisory emphasised precautionary measures, preparedness in healthcare facilities, and public awareness to address the increased transmission risk during winter months.
Importantly, no case of HMPV has been reported in Uttarakhand so far.
Hospitals are required to ensure the availability of adequate isolation beds or wards, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders for the treatment of influenza and pneumonia patients.
HMPV Cases In India: Union Health Secretary Reviews HMPV Cases, Respiratory Illnesses In The Country
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a virtual meeting to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and HMPV following a surge in cases in China.
Ms Salila emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.
HMPV In India: 5 Cases Reported So Far
The first two cases of HMPV in India were reported from Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday. This includes a three-month-old baby, who has been discharged, and an eight-month-old, who is recovering at a hospital.
The third case of HMPV in India was confirmed in a two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad. The infant was admitted to the hospital on December 24 with symptoms of cold, cough and breathing difficulty.
This was followed by two cases from Tamil Nadu - one each in Chennai and Salem.