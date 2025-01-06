Global HMPV Tracker: The spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms similar to Covid-19, in China, has raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation. Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV.
In India, two cases of HMPV were reported in Bengaluru on Monday - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering. Neither of the patients have a history of international travel, the Union Health Ministry said.
According to the US Centre for Disease Control, HMPV causes upper and lower respiratory infections. It affects individuals across all age groups, with young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems being most vulnerable.
Here are the latest updates on HMPV:
Amid the rising Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) scare, the top medical body - the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR - on Monday alerted that the virus is already in "circulation" globally, including India. However, it noted that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.
The ICMR's statement came as Bengaluru reported two cases of HMPV - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering. The health department ruled out exposure from other regions or countries, saying that the infected infants and their families have no recent travel history.
What Are The Symptoms Of HMPV?
HMPV symptoms are similar to those of flu or common cold. It can spread from an infected individual to others through coughing, sneezing or personal contact. Some common symptoms include:
Cough
Fever
Nasal congestion
Sore throat
Shortness of breath
The estimated incubation period is three to six days and the duration depends on the severity of the infection.
Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms and local reports said the outbreak of HMPV, which was discovered in 2001, scenes similar to the Covid outbreak five years ago, which later turned into a global pandemic and led to over 7 million deaths globally.
Beijing issued a press statement to address such concerns. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".
Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Bengaluru today - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India.