Global HMPV Tracker: The spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms similar to Covid-19, in China, has raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation. Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV.

In India, two cases of HMPV were reported in Bengaluru on Monday - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering. Neither of the patients have a history of international travel, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control, HMPV causes upper and lower respiratory infections. It affects individuals across all age groups, with young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems being most vulnerable.

Here are the latest updates on HMPV: