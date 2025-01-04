China Calls HMPV Outbreak 'Winter Occurrence', India Says 'Don't Panic'

The World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to issue a statement on the outbreak of the virus.
The spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, similar to COVID-19 -- in China has raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation.
Here are 10 points on HMPV Virus
- Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms and local reports said the outbreak of HMPV, which was discovered in 2001, scenes similar to the Covid outbreak five years ago, which later turned into a global pandemic and led to over 7 million deaths globally.
- Beijing issued a press statement to address such concerns. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".
- Reassuring citizens and tourists, she said "I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China", adding that "It is safe to travel in China".
- India was one of the worst affected by COVID-19. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official Dr Atul Goel has asked people not to panic over the spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.
- "There has been news doing the rounds about a Metapneumovirus outbreak in China. Let me be very clear on that count. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes the common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms," Dr Goel said.
- "We have analysed data on the respiratory outbreaks within the country. There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions," he said.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to issue a statement on the outbreak of the virus in China and no state of emergency has been declared by the global health body or Beijing.
- Countries neighbouring China are strictly monitoring the situation. Hong Kong has reported a few cases of HMPV.
- According to the US Centre for Disease Control, HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. It affects individuals across all age groups, with young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems being most vulnerable.
- The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of flu and other respiratory infections. Common signs include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. In severe cases, the virus can lead to complications like bronchitis or pneumonia.