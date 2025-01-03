"No Cause For Alarm": Indian Health Agency On HMPV Virus Spreading In China

A top official of the country's repository of technical knowledge on medical issues has asked people not to panic over the spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official Dr Atul Goel suggested taking general precautions against all respiratory infections.

"... Otherwise, there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," Dr Goel said.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, so prevention is key to controlling its spread, doctors have said.

"There has been news doing the rounds about a Metapneumovirus outbreak in China. Let me be very clear on that count. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms," Dr Goel told reporters today.

"We have analysed data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country. There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions," he said.

Dr Goel said there is anyway an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections in winter, for which hospitals are usually prepared with supplies and beds.

"One thing I would like to convey to the public is to take general precautions that we use against all respiratory infections, which means if somebody has a cough and cold, you should avoid coming in contact with a lot of people so that the infection does not spread," he said.

"Use a distinct handkerchief or towel for coughing and sneezing and take normal medicines that are required for cold or fever whenever it is there, otherwise there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he added.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union Health Ministry is also closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases, and is in touch with international agencies, ANI reported.

The spread of the new respiratory disease in China has raised fears of another COVID-like situation across the world.

China on Tuesday insisted that it had shared information on COVID-19 "without holding anything back", after the World Health Organisation (WHO) implored China to offer more data and access to understand the disease's origins.

COVID-19 first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2020, and went on to kill millions of people, shred economies and overwhelm health systems. The WHO published a statement on Monday saying it was a "moral and scientific imperative" for China to share more information.

In response, China defended its transparency, saying it had made the "largest contribution to global origin tracing research".