"No Need To Panic": Maharashtra Health Minister As HMPV Cases Rise

After three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday urged the people of the state to follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Health Department and central government and said that there is "no need to panic."

"Due to the patient identified in Bengaluru, many people in Maharashtra are also worried but from the health department, we are appealing to all the people of Maharashtra, don't relate yourself with the patient in Bengaluru. Please keep yourself safe by following the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Health Department and the central government's health department...there is no need for people to panic," Mr Abitkar told reporters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case has been reported in Mumbai and urged the citizens to take precautions.

"Various news has been published in the media regarding the ongoing outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China. The Directorate of Health Services, Pune issued a guideline in this regard on January 3, 2025. Information about what to do and what not to do has been given through the guidelines. The information is being given through the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that no such patient infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been found in Mumbai city and suburbs. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration is also appealing to citizens to follow the guidelines," the BMC stated.

"It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in winter and early summer, like RSV and flu. The virus was first detected in the Netherlands in the year 2001. There is no cause for concern regarding the report of Human Metapneumovirus virus detected in China. Necessary precautions are being taken in this regard and there is no need to create an atmosphere of unnecessary panic," the BMC stated.

However, as part of the alert, the health department has appealed to citizens to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when they cough or sneeze.

"Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneeze. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Ensure that there is adequate ventilation in all places to reduce transmission," it added

The health department urged the people to not shake hands and not reuse tissue paper and handkerchiefs.

"Close contact with sick people. Touching your eyes, nose and mouth frequently. Spitting in public places. Taking medicine (self-medication) without consulting a doctor," it stated.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the people that there is no need to worry as the health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months," he said.

The Ministry of Health, in a release, has stated that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country. HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

One of the affected individuals is a 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and was discharged after receiving treatment.

The second case involves an 8-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, following his admission to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, also with a history of bronchopneumonia.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection.

