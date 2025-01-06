Amid HMPV Worry, #Lockdown Trends; Government Says No Need To Panic

Three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in India - two in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad. The cases were detected in babies and one of them has been discharged from the hospital. The Centre, as well as India's top medical body, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has said "There's no need to panic" and "HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India."

However, as reports of HMPV outbreak in China emerged, #Lockdown started trending on social media, with people drawing parallels between the HMPV surge and the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019-2020 in China, which later led to a global pandemic. Covid cases were first reported in November in China's Wuhan and it rapidly spread to other countries. India reported its first case of COVID-19 in January 2020 in Kerala.

India was among the countries worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak after the US.

HMPV is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups. It was first discovered in 2001 and is known to cause illnesses ranging from mild respiratory discomfort to severe complications, especially in vulnerable populations such as infants, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

'No Need To Panic'

People fear that the surge in HMPV cases could lead to another global outbreak and force governments to enforce a lockdown to control the spread. However, medical authorities are telling people "not to panic" since the virus has been under circulation globally and is not a new pathogen.

"It is emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries. Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," the ICMR said.

"I don't think we should be pressing the panic button, because HMPV is not a new virus, it already exists. Reports suggest that it is the first case of HMPV in India, this is not true because HMPV is an existing virus, and a certain percentage of people do get affected by this virus and it is not something new," Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official, Dr Atul Goel, assured people that, "There has been news doing the rounds about a Metapneumovirus outbreak in China. Let me be very clear on that count. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes the common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms."

"Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus. It has been part of the circulating flu virus in India for long. Hence, the majority of the Indian population has developed immunity against it," Dr Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

He added that the "chances of severe disease are very rare."

How To Protect Yourself?

Dos

Cover mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing

Wash hands frequently with soap, water, or alcohol-based sanitiser

Stay away from public places if anyone has a fever, cough, or sneeze

Drink plenty of water and eat a nutritious diet

Maintain adequate ventilation in all areas to reduce infection.

Don'ts

Avoid Handshake, tissue paper and handkerchief recycling, close contact with sick people, frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth, spitting in public places, and medicines without doctor's advice.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral medication or vaccine available for HMPV. Treatment is supportive and depends on the severity of the infection. For mild cases, rest, adequate hydration and over-the-counter medications to manage fever and nasal congestion are sufficient.